FIA arrests accused involved in selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, Hundi business

SWABI (Dunya News) - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mardan in two separate operations arrested the accused involved in making and selling fake Coronavirus vaccination certificate and Hawala/Hundi business.

According to the FIA, a local travel agency was raided in Swabi during which illegal documents were recovered. One accused was arrested during the operation while a series of raids were launched to nab the other two accused.

According to the FIA, fake coronavirus certificates were being made and sold for Rs 700 to Rs 2000 in the travel agency and an illegal laboratory was set up in the agency.

During the second operation, two accused were arrested in Mardan for their involvement in Hawala/Hundi business. Rs 90,000 in cash and 20 receipts were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Case has been registered and further investigations were underway.



