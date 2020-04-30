Karachi: FIA busts hawala, hundi network, arrests suspect

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) busted a large network of hawala and hundi during raids in Karachi.

FIA raided Tariq Road and MA Jinnah Road in Karachi and seized vehicles worth Rs 120 million and Rs340 million in bank accounts and recovered Rs 30 million in cash. One accused was arrested during the operation.

According to FIA officials, a large number of smuggled goods were recovered from the office at Yusuf Plaza on MA Jinnah Road. Bank accounts and other documents were also recovered during the raid.

The FIA team carried out the second raid on Tariq Road and seized 4 vehicles smuggled from Japan worth more than Rs 120 million.

