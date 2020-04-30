Bodies of husband, wife found from house in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bodies of husband and wife on Thursday have been found from a house in Lahore’s Nawab Town.



According to details, the corpses of the couple were recovered from separate rooms. Hassan Raza’s body was found hanging from the ceiling while Kainat was lying on the bed.



Lahore CCPO has taken the notice of the incident and sought report from Superintendent in Police (SP) within 24 hours.