Indian team receive $14.2 million bonus for historic T20 World Cup win

(Reuters) – The Twenty20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team was awarded a bonus of 1.31 billion rupees ($14.24 million) on Tuesday by the country's cricket ‌board, six times the prize money they claimed for lifting the title in Ahmedabad.

India secured their historic third men’s T20 World Cup crown with a dominant 96‑run victory over New Zealand in a one‑sided final on Sunday, earning $2.34 million for the tournament win.

The ​Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the ​world's richest cricket board, announced the additional prize for the Indian team in recognition of their victory – a sum ​roughly $3 million higher than the tournament’s overall prize ​pot of $11.25 million.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and ‌selectors ⁠once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI, last year, had also rewarded the Champions ⁠Trophy-winning Indian team with a $6.72 million cash bonus, triple that of the $2.24 million they received for the title win.

With India now three-times T20 World Cup champions, captain Suryakumar Yadav said the side's next big goal was to claim a gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.