Shaheen Afridi announces three debutants for Bangladesh ODI series

Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi announced three debutants—Moiz Siddiqui, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shaheen Hussain—for the Bangladesh series, aiming to groom young talent for the World Cup

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Afridi has confirmed that three players will make their international debuts in the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka, Afridi emphasized that no senior players have been dropped for the series, but the team management wanted to provide opportunities for young talent.

“These players are being groomed to strengthen the team for the future and help build the best combination ahead of the World Cup,” he said.

The debutants include Moiz Siddiqui, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shaheen Hussain. Afridi revealed that Siddiqui will open the batting, while Hussain is set to bat in the one-down position.

He added that most of the selected squad have experience playing List A cricket and for the Pakistan Shaheens, including Siddiqui and Farhan.

Responding to a question on team strategy, Afridi noted that home conditions generally favor all teams, and the playing XI will be chosen based on team requirements and pitch conditions.

