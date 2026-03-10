Pakistan face Bangladesh in ODI series opener tomorrow

The trophy for the ODI series was unveiled in Dhaka on Tuesday

(Web Des) - Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday.

The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium will host all three day-night matches, with the first encounter scheduled to begin at 1.15pm (Pakistan time).

Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz jointly unveiled the trophy ahead of the three-match series.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan is set to make his ODI debut, while young batters Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat are also likely to debut.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have played 39 ODIs so far, with Pakistan winning 34 matches and Bangladesh securing five victories.

Meanwhile, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson backed the Green Shirts ahead of the ODI series, saying several emerging players have earned their chance after strong performances in domestic cricket and with the Pakistan Shaheens.

Pakistan have included six uncapped players in the squad, which Hesson described as an “exciting” blend of experience and new talent.

Speaking before the team’s first training session in Dhaka on Monday, he said the management wanted to test young players in challenging overseas conditions.

Hesson said players such as Sahibzada Farhan, Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat had earned opportunities through consistent performances in domestic competitions.

He also downplayed the absence of Babar Azam, saying the selection was aimed at giving younger players a chance rather than dropping established names.

