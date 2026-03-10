Trophy unveiled for Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI series

Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI series trophy unveiled in Dhaka; Shaheen Afridi to captain Pakistan’s 15-member squad, featuring six uncapped players for three matches from March 11–15.

(Dunya News) – The trophy for the upcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI series has been unveiled at an event in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared photos of the trophy unveiling ceremony featuring skipper Shaheen Afridi and Bangladeshi counterpart.

Last week, PCB named a 15-member ODI squad for the three-match series with Bangladesh scheduled to take place in Bangladesh from 11 to 15 March. All three ODIs will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the ODI side, with six uncapped players included in the squad. The uncapped players are Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

Among them, Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood and Shamyl Hussain were part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that played against England Lions in Abu Dhabi recently.

15-member squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

