Litton Das to bat at No 5 in ODIs against Pakistan

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons confirmed that Litton Das will bat at No. 5 in the ODI series against Pakistan starting March 11. The change came about when Bangladesh overhauled their stagnant middle-order, with Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah, regulars in that position, no longer around.

Litton, who hasn't reached double-figures in eight ODIs since December 2023, is returning to the ODI side after nine months. Simmons said that Litton's ability against spin brought them to the decision.

"First of all, it is very difficult to keep [wicket for] 50 overs and then come and open the batting," Simmons said. "[Litton] is also one of our better players of spin bowling. The middle order has been one of our Achilles heels. So, him going down there with his experience and his skills, hopefully we can get what we need there."

While Bangladesh have dropped Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan, they have retained Mahidul Islam Ankon, who batted at No. 5 against West Indies last October. Ankon made 69 runs in the three matches, hardly pushing the scoring rate, as he tried to cement his place in the side.

Litton last batted at No 5 in the 2019 ODI World Cup, when he started with an unbeaten 94 against West Indies in Taunton. He has, however, batted in the top four for most of his ODI career. Simmons said that they didn't have to work hard to convince Litton to take up the role.

"He has been comfortable batting anywhere," Simmons said. "I think he's a lot more relaxed with his game and he sees it as an opportunity to do what the team needs of him. We didn't have to convince Litton for anything. All we asked was, 'this is what the team needs', and he was happy to do it. He is happy to do anything for the team, when he is captain, he's happy to do it for us now. So, we didn't have to convince him for anything."

Bangladesh are playing international cricket after three months, having missed the T20 World Cup amid a political standoff. Though it was "hurtful" for the players to miss the tournament, the domestic one-dayers helped them stay focused, Simmons said.

"I think we are at that stage now where we're getting past that. It was very hurtful for the guys," Simmons said. "I've been talking to them. It was very, very hurtful. But I think we're getting to the stage and I think BCL [Bangladesh Cricket League] helped with that little tournament. So we started to get back to the frame of playing 50-over cricket and thinking about these three matches here. So, I think we we're getting there."

Simmons said that he wants the team to bat the way they did in the third ODI against West Indies in October last year. Bangladesh scored 296 runs on a raging turner, with the top-order leading the way.

"We finished well against West Indies and we don't want to go backwards from there. Mind you, the wickets look a lot better than they were for that series so the main thing is to look at progress, which is to bat the way we batted in that in that last game."

