Afghanistan-Sri Lanka white-ball series postponed amid Middle East tensions

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The scheduled white-ball cricket series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka has been postponed due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

According to reports, the series—comprising three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals—was set to be played in the United Arab Emirates from March 13 to March 25.

However, both cricket boards have agreed to delay the series because of the regional security situation and disruptions to air travel.

The tour was scheduled to begin with three T20 matches in Sharjah on March 13, 15, and 17.

It was to be followed by three ODI matches in Dubai on March 20, 22, and 25.

Sources said that Afghanistan Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket have not yet made an official announcement, but both boards agree that hosting the series in the UAE under current circumstances is not feasible.

Reports also suggest that alternative venues are being considered, though logistical and travel challenges may make relocating the series to another country difficult.

As a result, the tour could be postponed for an indefinite period.