Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan headlines ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan headlines the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament after finishing as the top run-scorer with 383 runs.

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Team of the Tournament for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan earning a prominent place after finishing as the competition’s leading run-scorer.

Farhan produced one of the standout batting performances of the tournament, amassing 383 runs at an impressive average of 76.60. His campaign featured two centuries, including memorable knocks against Sri Lanka and Namibia, underlining his consistency at the top of Pakistan’s batting order. His century against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo on 18 February became one of the defining moments of his tournament.

The ICC revealed the team on Monday through its official platforms, highlighting players whose performances shaped one of the most competitive T20 World Cups in recent years. The selection panel comprised broadcasters Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos and Eoin Morgan, along with ICC representative Gaurav Saxena and sports journalist Rex Clementine.

Batting stars

India’s Sanju Samson, named Player of the Tournament, headlines the side after a remarkable run with the bat. The wicketkeeper-opener scored 321 runs from just five innings, despite beginning the tournament outside India’s starting XI.

Samson quickly established himself as a key figure in India’s batting line-up with Player of the Match performances against the West Indies and England. His crowning moment came in the final against New Zealand, where he struck 89, the highest individual score ever recorded in a men’s T20 World Cup final.

Another Indian batter, Ishan Kishan, also features after scoring 317 runs, the fourth-highest tally in the tournament. Kishan’s aggressive approach at the top of the order produced a remarkable strike rate of 193.29.

He opened the batting with a commanding 77 against Pakistan before moving to number three later in the tournament, where he contributed crucial innings against England and New Zealand, including a half-century in the final.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram has been entrusted with leading the Team of the Tournament. Markram scored 286 runs during the competition, registering three half-centuries while guiding South Africa to the semi-finals.

All-round impact

India’s Hardik Pandya has been recognised for his all-round contributions. The dynamic all-rounder scored two half-centuries and delivered several impactful bowling spells during the tournament.

One of his most notable performances came against Namibia, where he blasted 52 from 28 balls. Across the competition, Pandya also claimed nine wickets, providing balance to India’s side in key matches.

England all-rounder Will Jacks occupies a place in the middle order after a series of influential performances that helped his team reach the semi-finals. Jacks repeatedly delivered match-defining moments, including an unbeaten 32 off 18 balls and figures of two for 23 against New Zealand in a performance that earned him one of his four Player of the Match awards.

West Indies captain Jason Holder completes the group of all-rounders following strong contributions with both bat and ball. Holder impressed with four wickets against Nepal and three against Scotland before producing valuable runs in the Super Eights stage.

Bowling firepower



India’s Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack after finishing as the tournament’s joint-leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight matches. The fast bowler delivered his most decisive performance in the final, claiming four wickets for 15 runs and maintaining an economy rate of 6.21 across the tournament.

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi also earns selection after claiming 12 wickets at an average of 15.58. His standout performances included four wickets against Canada and three each against Afghanistan and the West Indies. Ngidi also delivered a disciplined spell against India, conceding only 15 runs in four overs.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid strengthens the bowling unit after collecting 13 wickets at an average of 14.15, playing a key role in England’s progress to the last four.

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani completes the bowling attack. The tall fast bowler played a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s impressive group stage campaign, including a four-wicket haul for 17 runs against Australia. He ended the group phase with nine wickets.

12th player



USA seamer Shadley van Schalkwyk has been named as the tournament’s 12th player after claiming 13 wickets with an economy rate of 6.80 and a strike rate of 6.84 runs per over.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament

Sahibzada Farhan Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper) Ishan Kishan Aiden Markram (captain) Hardik Pandya Will Jacks Jason Holder Jasprit Bumrah Lungi Ngidi Adil Rashid Blessing Muzarabani

12th player: Shadley van Schalkwyk