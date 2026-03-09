Match officials announced for Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI series

Match officials for Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI series announced: Neeyamur Rashid as referee; Kumar Dharmasena, Adrian Holdstock, Ghazi Sohail, Tanveer Ahmed, Masoodur Rahman as umpires

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The match officials for the upcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh One Day International (ODI) series have been announced.

Neeyamur Rashid will serve as the match referee for the series.

On-field umpires for the matches include Kumar Dharmasena, Adrian Holdstock, Ghazi Sohail, Tanveer Ahmed, and Masoodur Rahman.

The three-match ODI series will begin on March 11, with Pakistan hosting Bangladesh in the opening encounter.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board named a 15-member ODI squad for the three-match series with Bangladesh scheduled to take place in Bangladesh from 11 to 15 March. All three ODIs will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the ODI side, with six uncapped players included in the squad. The uncapped players are Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain.

Among them, Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Saad Masood and Shamyl Hussain were part of the Pakistan Shaheens squad that played against England Lions in Abu Dhabi recently.

15-member squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

