Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
List of T20 World Cup winners

Cricket

India have won the T20 World Cup three times, West Indies and England twice, while Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia on one occasion

AHMEDABAD (Reuters) – Following is ​a list ‌of winners of the 20-overs ​cricket World ​Cup after India beat New Zealand in the 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday:

YEAR      WINNER             RUNNERS-UP     VENUE                 VICTORY MARGIN

2007       India                     Pakistan               Johannesburg       Five runs

2009       Pakistan               Sri Lanka              London                 Eight wickets

2010       England                Australia               Bridgetown           Seven wickets

2012       West Indies          Sri Lanka              Colombo               36 runs

2014       Sri ‌Lanka              India                     Dhaka                   Six wickets

2016       West Indies          England                Kolkata                 Four wickets

2021       Australia               New Zealand        Dubai                    Eight wickets

2022       England                Pakistan               Melbourne            Five wickets

2024       India                     South ​Africa          Bridgetown           Seven ​runs

2026       India                     New Zealand        Ahmedabad           96 runs

T20 WORLD CUP WINS

India - 3

West Indies, England - 2

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia - 1

