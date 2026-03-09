Proposed schedule of PSL 11 surfaces

PSL 11 schedule revealed: Tournament starts March 26 in Lahore with Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen; playoffs and final on May 3, first qualifier in Rawalpindi

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The proposed schedule for the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has surfaced.

According to the schedule, the tournament will kick off on March 26 in Lahore with a match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen.

The playoffs and final are set to be hosted in Lahore on May 3, with the first qualifier scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi.

All eight participating teams will play seven matches in the first phase of the tournament, followed by three additional matches in the second phase.



