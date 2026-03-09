West Indies, South Africa to fly out of India in the early hours of Tuesday

The travel plans of teams like West Indies and South Africa, as well as England and Zimbabwe, had to be changed because of the crisis in West Asia

KOLKATA (Web Desk) - The West Indies and South Africa have received clarity on their travel home from India, with both sides still in Kolkata after being knocked out of the T20 World Cup over the last week. They will leave in the early hours of Tuesday, March 10, on a charter flight to Johannesburg, with The West Indies traveling on to Antigua from there.

The two sides were earlier expecting to leave on Sunday, but confirmation of the new date was given to them on Sunday afternoon.

Three members of South Africa's squad - Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde - along with the entire management will leave India on Sunday itself, and head to New Zealand, where South Africa will play five T20Is starting on March 15.

The changing travel plans, caused by airspaces being closed or limited in West Asia following the crisis, have caused unhappiness in both camps.

The West Indies have been in Kolkata since losing to India in the Super Eight on March 1, while South Africa have been unable to leave after defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final on March 4. Coach Daren Sammy has been posting about his frustration on X. Several South African players, including Quinton de Kock and David Miller, have been vocal on Instagram.

For the West Indies, there were reports on Thursday of a charter flight being arranged, but that plan didn't come through either. A CWI statement the same day said the confirmation had come after "a high-level call" on Thursday involving CWI, ICC officials, a representative of the team management, and a representative of the players.

"CWI has remained in constant dialogue with the players, team management, and the International Cricket Council since their last match against India," the statement said. "While the situation remains complex and fluid due to international airspace restrictions arising from security concerns in the Gulf region, CWI assures the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safe return of the team to the Caribbean."

The England team left Mumbai on Saturday evening, travelling directly to London.

