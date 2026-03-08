India defend T20 World Cup title with dominant victory over New Zealand

Sanju Samson was the standout performer for India with 89 runs. Ishan Kishan scored 54, Abhishek Sharma made 52, Hardik Pandya contributed 18

AHMEDABAD (Dunya News) – India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to defend the T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bowl first proved costly as India piled up 255 for five in their 20 overs.

India made a flying start, with openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson adding 98 runs in just seven overs. Rachin Ravindra eventually ended the partnership on the first ball of the eighth over, dismissing Sharma for a quick 52 off 21 balls, which included six fours and three sixes.

Ishan Kishan then joined Samson and the pair kept the momentum going, putting together a 105-run partnership for the second wicket in just 47 deliveries.

Both batters were dismissed by James Neesham in the 16th over. Samson top-scored with 89 off 46 balls, hitting eight sixes and five fours, while Kishan made 54 from 25 balls with four sixes and four fours.

Neesham struck again in the same over to remove India captain Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck, leaving India at 204 for four.

Shivam Dube then provided a late flourish, remaining unbeaten on 26 off just eight balls, including three fours and two sixes.

In reply, New Zealand could only make 159 runs.

Tim Seifert scored a half-century, while India’s Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets and Axar Patel claimed three.

Squads:

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (Captain), Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson