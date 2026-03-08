ICC postpones key meeting in Doha amid rising Middle East tensions

The meeting was expected to bring together representatives from ICC member countries

DOHA (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has postponed an important meeting scheduled to take place in Doha later this month due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to a report by an Indian cricket website, the ICC meeting was originally planned to be held from March 25 to 27 in Doha, the capital of Qatar. However, the current security situation in the region prompted officials to delay the gathering.

The meeting was expected to bring together representatives from ICC member countries to discuss several key matters related to international cricket, including administrative and strategic issues.

Sources said that due to the prevailing tensions across parts of the Middle East, the ICC decided it would be safer to postpone the event rather than proceed as originally scheduled.

According to the report, the meeting is now likely to take place in April, although the cricket governing body has not yet announced a new date.

