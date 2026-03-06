Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Ricky Martin to perform at ICC T20 World Cup closing ceremony

AHMEDABAD (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that renowned Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin will perform at the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup.

According to the ICC, the ceremony will take place before the final match of the tournament.

The T20 World Cup final is scheduled to be held on March 8 in Ahmedabad between India and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the ICC has also announced the nominees for the Player of the Tournament award.

Among the shortlisted players is Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan.

Farhan had a stellar tournament, scoring 383 runs in 7 matches at an average of 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25.

His performance included centuries against Sri Lanka and Namibia, making him the only batter to score two centuries in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

India’s Sanju Samson has also been shortlisted, alongside England’s Will Jacks, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and Aiden Markram, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert, and the United States’ Shadley Fen Scolovik.

The ICC’s list recognizes players who made significant contributions with bat, ball, and in the field throughout the tournament.

