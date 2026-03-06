Nominations open for the prestigious PSL 11 Hamaray Heroes

PSL opens nominations for HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes 11, honoring outstanding Pakistanis in sports, arts, social work, and more; fans can submit entries online by 24 March 2026.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced that nominations for the 11th edition of HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes are now open.

Fans from across the country can submit their nominations through an online form (available here) until 3pm on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.

Hamaray Heroes, an initiative of the PSL, was first introduced in the fifth edition of the HBL PSL in 2020 and has since become a huge success in a short span of time. The initiative will return for the sixth consecutive year, with the 11th edition set to be bigger and better than previous editions as eight teams feature in the league for the first time.

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League will commence on 26 March, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Through the Hamaray Heroes initiative, the Pakistan Cricket Board recognises and celebrates individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society and have played a role in enhancing the positive image of Pakistan.

Some of the notable personalities who were recognised during HBL PSL Hamaray Heroes initiative include, Late Ali Sadpara (Record-breaking mountaineer), Arshad Nadeem (Gold medal in Paris Olympics in javelin), Arslan Ash (Professional E-Sports player), Inam Butt (Wrestler and Gold medalist in CW Games), Kiran Khan (Olympic swimmer), Mohammad Wasim (Boxer) and Dr Mariam Sultana (First Pakistani to do PhD in Astrophysics)

The final list of nominees for Hamaray Heroes will be reviewed by a PCB panel tasked with shortlisting candidates who will be recognised during matches of the forthcoming HBL PSL 11.

The PCB will present shortlisted candidates with cash awards during HBL PSL matches, while fans will also be able to watch short documentaries highlighting their achievements and inspiring life stories across HBL PSL digital platforms as well as during live match broadcasts.

Fans can nominate personalities from various walks of life including, including but not limited to sports (other than cricket), education, healthcare, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship and technology.

