Sahibzada Farhan among front runners for T20 World Cup Player of Tournament award

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan, India’s Sanju Samson, and other stars have been nominated for ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament after standout performances

(Web Desk) – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Player of the Tournament award for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan has also been shortlisted for the award. Farhan had a stellar tournament, scoring 383 runs in 7 matches at an average of 76.60 and a strike rate of 160.25. His performance included centuries against Sri Lanka and Namibia, making him the only batter to score two centuries in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

India’s Sanju Samson has also been shortlisted, alongside England’s Will Jacks, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi and Aiden Markram, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert, and the United States’ Shadley Fen Scolovik.

The ICC’s list recognizes players who made significant contributions with bat, ball, and in the field throughout the tournament.

