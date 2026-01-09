England cricket board launches immediate review into Ashes debacle

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it had launched an immediate and "thorough" review following the tourists' defeat in the fifth and final Ashes Test on Thursday.

SYDNEY (AFP) – The England and Wales Cricket Board said it had launched an immediate and "thorough" review following the tourists' defeat in the fifth and final Ashes Test on Thursday.

England's preparations, coaching and off-field behaviour all came under the microscope during a demoralising series in Australia which they lost 4-1.

As soon as the series was over, ECB chief executive Richard Gould released a statement calling the team's failure to regain the Ashes "deeply disappointing".

Gould said there were "moments of strong performance and resilience", notably victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, which saved England from a humiliating series whitewash.

But he said: "We were not consistent enough across all conditions and phases of the contest and Australia ultimately deserved to retain the Ashes.

"We will take many lessons from this tour and are determined to improve quickly. Our focus is on regaining the Ashes in 2027.

"A thorough review of the campaign is already under way.

"This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require."

While captain Ben Stokes appears safe from the axe, the roles of head of cricket Rob Key and coach Brendon McCullum are set to come under the microscope.

British media, including the BBC, have reported that Key and McCullum are likely to survive to show they can make improvements to the England set-up.

"We will implement the necessary changes over the coming months," Gould added.

England's next Test assignment is not until June, at home to New Zealand.

Coming up fast is the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month when McCullum will expect to be in charge of the squad, which will be captained by Harry Brook.

