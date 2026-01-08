Ali Tareen opts out of PSL 2026 teams auction

Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has opted out of the PSL expansion teams auction, saying his return will be tied to his vision for South Punjab.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has announced that he will not participate in the auction for two new franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The auction for the two new PSL teams will be held today in Islamabad at the Jinnah Convention Center.

The two successful bidders will be able to choose team names from Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, and Sialkot.

However, shortly before the auction, Ali Tareen announced his decision to withdraw from the bidding process.

In a statement shared on social media, Ali Tareen said, “After much thought, my family and I have decided not to take part in today’s PSL franchise auction.”

He added that their time with Multan Sultans was not just about owning a cricket team but was dedicated to South Punjab.

Ali Tareen said that if he ever returns to the PSL, it will be for the same purpose, adding that South Punjab is close to his heart and is his home.

He further stated that this year he will be present in the stadium, cheering for the players and celebrating with the fans, and when the Multan team is put up for sale again, they will be ready.

Following Ali Tareen’s withdrawal, nine parties will now participate in the bidding process.