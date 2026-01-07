Pakistan opt to field after winning toss in Sri Lanka T20I series opener

Pakistan win the toss and choose to field against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the World Cup 2026 build-up series in Dambulla.

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla, with captain Salman Ali Agha citing the possibility of rain later in the evening.

The decision comes at the start of a three-match series that marks the beginning of preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 for both sides.

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan first T20I carries added significance as Sri Lanka will co-host the global tournament alongside India next year. Both teams are using the series to assess combinations and fine-tune their squads, with an eye on finalising their 15-member World Cup line-ups.

Weather conditions have been a key talking point ahead of the match, with intermittent showers forecast in Dambulla. The pitch at the Rangiri International Stadium is expected to offer early assistance to bowlers, while dew later in the night could favour chasing sides, influencing Pakistan’s decision to bowl first.

Pakistan enter the contest with a revamped squad, shaped by the absence of several senior players due to injuries and overseas league commitments. The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken the opportunity to test bench strength, handing responsibility to a mix of emerging players and experienced campaigners. Salman Agha leads the side, supported by the likes of Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have recalled Dasun Shanaka as captain for the series, a move aimed at adding leadership stability ahead of a crucial year in international cricket. The hosts have named an 18-member squad featuring a blend of established performers and young talent, including Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and Matheesha Pathirana.

Historically, Pakistan hold the advantage in T20Is between the two sides, leading the head-to-head record 16–11. However, Sri Lanka have been strong at home in recent years, winning eight of their last 12 T20Is on home soil, a statistic that underlines the challenge facing the visitors.

The three-match series is expected to provide valuable insights into squad depth, player form and tactical approaches as both teams embark on the long road towards the T20 World Cup in 2026.

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera