Pakistan men's cricket closes productive 2025 across formats and pathways

Pakistan's cricket team had a strong 2025, hosting major events like the ICC Champions Trophy and winning 30 of 56 international matches. They also excelled in T20Is, ODIs, and development tournaments

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan men’s cricket signed off 2025 with sustained activity across international, development and age-group pathways, underlining progress on the field and the country’s return as a major host nation.

The year was highlighted by Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy – the country’s first major ICC men’s event in 29 years. Pakistan also hosted an ODI tri-series involving New Zealand and South Africa, while a T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka further showcased the country’s capability to host leading international sides, PCB said in a report on Thursday.

On the field, Pakistan played 56 international matches across formats, winning 30. The T20I side enjoyed a record-breaking year, featuring in 34 matches and winning 21 wins. Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan won bilateral T20I series against Bangladesh, West Indies and South Africa, while also lifting two tri-series titles involving Afghanistan

and the UAE and later Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Selector and Director High Performance Aqib Javed said, “Progress in cricket is never sudden. It is a slow and demanding process, but in 2025 we played more T20Is than in recent years, which helped us build depth and options. As a selector, I am satisfied with the bench strength that has emerged.”

Individually, Sahibzada Farhan enjoyed a standout T20I year, scoring 771 runs, while left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz bagged 36 wickets. Usman Tariq also registered a hat-trick early in his T20I career.

In ODIs, Pakistan won seven matches, clinching series against South Africa and Sri Lanka and reaching the final of a tri-nation event involving South Africa and New Zealand. Salman topped Pakistan’s batting charts, while Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah led the bowling with 18 wickets each.

Pakistan featured in five Tests, winning two, including drawing home series against West Indies and South Africa. Captain Shan Masood stood out with the bat, scoring 397 runs from five matches, while Noman Ali took 16 wickets in four Tests.

Pakistan also won Hong Kong International Sixes tournament in Mong Kok. They defeated Kuwait by 43 runs in the final of the 12-team tournament.

At the development level, Pakistan Shaheens toured England and Australia, while also emerging as winners of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Doha. Pakistan U19 claimed the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, defeating India by 191 runs in the final. Sameer Minhas, who scored 172 in the final, was named player of the match and player of the tournament. With the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup set to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia later this month, Pakistan U19 are currently participating in a tri-series in Zimbabwe.