Babar Azam's fifty leads Sydney Sixers to victory over Melbourne Renegades

Earlier, Melbourne Renegades posted a total of 164 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

(WEB DESK) – Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a match-winning half-century to guide Sydney Sixers to a six-wicket victory against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League on Thursday.

Babar Azam played an unbeaten knock of 58 runs off 46 balls, while Joel Davies remained not out on 34.

For Melbourne, Josh Brown scored 43 runs, Hasan Khan added 39, and Jake Fraser made 38. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for just six runs.