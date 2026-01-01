Babar, Rizwan celebrate New Year's night together before facing off for first time in BBL

(WEB DESK) – Several Pakistani players have been part of Australia’s Big Bash League for many years. This season as well, players including Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf are featuring in the tournament.



The highlight of today’s match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers was that Babar and Rizwan faced each other for the first time in the ongoing Big Bash League season.

Before the match, Rizwan was speaking with presenter Mark Howard, where he shared that he and Babar spent New Year’s night together.

During the conversation, Babar Azam happened to walk by, and at Mark Howard’s request, Mohammad Rizwan called him over.

Responding to a question about New Year’s night, Babar said that the two of them were together, while Rizwan’s family stayed at the hotel. He added that they discussed the playing conditions at length.

Mark Howard then asked Babar whether it would feel strange celebrating New Year’s night together and then batting against Rizwan the very next day, with Rizwan trying to distract him from behind the stumps.

Babar Azam replied that he is not used to that, but said he would also try to distract Rizwan while he is batting.

Rizwan said that he always respects Babar because he is a very good person, but since Babar is his opponent today, he will do whatever his team requires.



