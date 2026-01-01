Pakistan women's cricket completes active year across international and domestic fronts

At the international level, the highlight of the year was Pakistan women’s emphatic performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, hosted in Lahore in April.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The year 2025 proved to be a landmark period for Pakistan women’s cricket, marked by sustained international activity, a successful ICC Women’s World Cup qualification campaign, notable individual milestones and a strengthened domestic and pathways structure under the Pakistan Cricket Board.

At the international level, the highlight of the year was Pakistan women’s emphatic performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, hosted in Lahore in April. Competing against Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand and West Indies, Pakistan won all five of their matches to qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

On the individual front, Sadia Iqbal enjoyed a historic year, rising to the top position in the ICC Women’s T20I bowling rankings to become the first Pakistan bowler to achieve the top ranking in the format.

Pakistan women later featured in the ICC Women’s World Cup, playing all their matches in Colombo in Sri Lanka. Pakistan Women’s U19 also made a strong statement by winning their five-match T20 series in Bangladesh against the hosts, part of preparations for the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup scheduled to take place in 2027.

On the domestic front, the PCB continued to prioritise women’s cricket through a full calendar of competitions. The National Women’s T20 Tournament, National Women’s One-Day Tournament and U19 tournaments provided regular match exposure to players.

Pakistan national women cricketers are currently undergoing a camp in Karachi, which will assist the selectors in finalising squad for next year’s tour to South Africa in February-March. Speaking about the ongoing women’s camp, Pakistan women’s team coach Wahab Riaz said:

“The women’s camp in Karachi is currently ongoing with 36 players and this is the first time we have organised a camp of this scale. We have identified key areas such as fielding, fitness, strike rotation and boundary hitting and focused work is being carried out in each department with specialised coaches.”

With a successful qualification campaign, visible progress across age-group cricket and domestic structure, 2025 reinforced the PCB’s vision of sustainable growth for women’s cricket, ensuring a stronger pipeline and competitive presence at the international stage for the forthcoming year.

