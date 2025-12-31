No Pakistani player in Cricinfo's T20, ODI teams for Year 2025

The T20 squad includes three players each from India and England, two from the West Indies, and one player each from Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa

LONDON (Web Desk) - The cricket website Cricinfo has announced its T20 and One-Day International (ODI) Teams of the Year for 2025, with no Pakistani cricketer included in either lineup.

According to Cricinfo, Pakistan does not feature in the T20 Team of the Year 2025.

The T20 Team of the Year features Abhishek Sharma, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran and Dewald Brevis.

The lineup also includes Tim David, Sam Curran, Jason Holder, Noor Ahmad, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Meanwhile, Cricinfo has also unveiled its ODI Team of the Year 2025, which similarly does not include any Pakistani player.

The ODI side comprises three players each from England and New Zealand, two each from India and the West Indies, and one from South Africa.

The ODI Team of the Year includes Rohit Sharma, Matthew Breetzke, Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Matt Henry and Jayden Seales.

The absence of Pakistani players from both teams is likely to spark debate among fans, especially given Pakistan’s presence on the international stage during the year.