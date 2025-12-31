Australia's Head hopes Ashes rivals meet for post-series drinks

Australia batter Head said he looked forward to the prospect of post-series drinks at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and that both teams had played the game "in the right way"

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Opening batsman Travis Head hopes Australia and England will share a drink after the Ashes winds up in Sydney to revive a tradition that fell by the wayside after the 2023 series.

Players and staff from both teams routinely meet for drinks at the end of an Ashes series but extended farewells for several England players and staff prevented it at The Oval after the fifth test in 2023.

Australia batter Head said he looked forward to the prospect of post-series drinks at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and that both teams had played the game "in the right way".

"There's definitely mutual respect," he said in comments published by The Australian newspaper on Wednesday.

"I get along with a couple of them really well.

"There’s some really good relationships with both teams. I'm looking forward to having a beer with Ducky (Ben Duckett).

"So, yeah, it’d be a nice moment. It's obviously nice going there knowing that we've won the series."

Australia lead the five-test series 3-1, having retained the urn with victory in the third test in Adelaide.

Relations between the teams soured during the 2023 series due to a "spirit of cricket" furore after Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps in a controversial run-out of Jonny Bairstow.

Australia players were abused by England fans in the Long Room at Lord's, and England head coach Brendon McCullum told the BBC he could not imagine his team meeting the tourists for beers any time soon.

McCullum later changed his tune after England won the final test at The Oval by 49 runs to draw the series 2-2, saying England would meet the Australians for a beer.

It never happened, though, triggering criticism of England in some Australian media reports.

England captain Ben Stokes subsequently denied any snubbing of the Australians in a post on social media, saying his team's post-series wrap-up at The Oval had taken longer than expected due to player and staff farewells.

The fifth test starts in Sydney on January 4.