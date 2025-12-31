Bethell says 'lot more to do' to nail down England number three spot

Jacob Bethell is keen to lock down the number three spot for England, but admitted he has "a lot more to do" to make the position his own.

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Jacob Bethell is keen to lock down the number three spot for England, but admitted Tuesday he has "a lot more to do" to make the position his own.

The 22-year-old was recalled for the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne to replace the under-performing Ollie Pope and impressed.

He hit a gritty 40 in difficult batting conditions in the second innings to help steer England to a four-wicket victory and their first win in Australia since 2011.

Bethell is likely to get another opportunity in the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney starting Sunday.

"I like three," he told English media in Melbourne.

"You come in when the ball is new and in some scenarios the ball's going all over the shop.

"But in other scenarios it presents opportunities to score when bowlers are trying to take wickets and the field is attacking, there's loads of gaps.

"I've still got a lot more to do to call it my position," he added.

"I would like to (make the spot his own). I would like to just nail down any role in the team."

Bethell made his Test debut against New Zealand in Christchurch a year ago, crunching half-centuries in each of three Tests during the series after Pope slid down the order as wicketkeeper.

His progress was then hampered by an injury and Pope hitting form back at three.

While Bethell has no guarantee of retaining his place for an extended period, skipper Ben Stokes was full of praise after Melbourne.

"He got an unplayable delivery in the first innings," said Stokes, when Bethell nicked Michael Neser to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

"So then to go out there and play the way that he did there, I think shows a lot about his character and the confidence that he has within himself.

"So yes, something for Beth to be able to build on, definitely."

