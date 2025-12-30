BBL 2025: Brisbane Heat confirm Shaheen Afridi's return home ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is returning home after suffering a knee cartilage injury, cutting short his Brisbane Heat stint in the Big Bash League ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will return home after sustaining a knee injury during his stint with the Brisbane Heat in the KFC Big Bash League, the club has confirmed.

Afridi suffered a knee cartilage injury while fielding during Brisbane Heat’s final over victory against the Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on Saturday night. The injury prompted immediate medical assessments and consultations over the past 24 hours.

Following discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s medical staff, it was mutually agreed that Afridi would cut short his Big Bash League campaign and return to Pakistan for further treatment. The decision was taken with a view to ensuring his full recovery ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

BREAKING: Shaheen Afridi will miss the remainder of #BBL15 due to a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/dY5Btfn396 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2025

Speaking to his teammates, Afridi expressed disappointment at his early departure but reflected positively on his time with the Brisbane-based side. He said he had thoroughly enjoyed playing for the Heat and was saddened that he would not be able to complete the season with the team.

Afridi thanked the Heat supporters for their backing, saying the fans had shown him immense love and support throughout his stay. He also praised the team environment and hospitality, describing the Big Bash League as highly competitive and full of skilful cricket. The left-arm pacer added that he would continue to support the team while recovering and hoped to cross paths with the franchise again in the future.

Brisbane Heat chief executive Terry Svenson paid tribute to Afridi’s professionalism and contribution to the squad despite his shortened campaign. Svenson said the club had been delighted to welcome him to Brisbane and highlighted the impact he had on the team, particularly on the younger bowlers.

According to Svenson, Afridi’s advice and insights proved valuable throughout his time with the Heat, and his input had a positive influence on the team’s performances. He wished the Pakistan international a speedy recovery and success in his preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Svenson also confirmed that the Heat are exploring options to replace Afridi for the remainder of the Big Bash League season.

Acting Heat captain Xavier Bartlett echoed similar sentiments, describing Afridi as an excellent teammate. Bartlett said the discussions he and other bowlers had with Afridi about bowling tactics and match situations were of great value, adding that the pacer integrated seamlessly into the squad and was a pleasure to play alongside.