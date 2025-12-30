England announce squad for Sri Lanka tour, T20 World Cup 2026

England has named squads for the Sri Lanka tour (3 ODIs, 3 IT20s) and the provisional T20 World Cup squad. Notable inclusions: Josh Tongue, Will Jacks, and Zak Crawley.

(Web Desk) – The England Men’s selection panel has named the squads for next month’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka and a provisional squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka in February and March.

The Sri Lanka tour includes three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three IT20s.

Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue has been selected in the IT20 squad for the first time.

Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer is included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team following the left side strain sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide earlier this month. Durham seamer Brydon Carse is included in the squads touring Sri Lanka.

Surrey batting all-rounder Will Jacks returns to both squads, having missed the New Zealand white-ball tour in October.

Kent top-order batter Zak Crawley returns to the ODI squad for the first time since December 2023 and will be looking to add to his eight caps in the format.

The tour party departs on 18 January 2026.

England Men’s ODI Squad – Sri Lanka Tour (15 players)



Harry Brook (Yorkshire) (Captain)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

England T20 Squad for Sri Lanka and T20 World Cup

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) (Captain)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex) ICC Men’s T20 World Cup only

Tom Banton (Somerset)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Brydon Carse (Durham) Sri Lanka tour only

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)