Shaheen Afridi suffers knee injury in BBL match

(Dunya News) – Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has suffered an injury while playing for Brisbane Heat in the Australian Big Bash League (BBL).

Brisbane Heat confirmed that Shaheen is experiencing knee discomfort.

The team stated that Shaheen Afridi has begun rehabilitation for his knee, and it will be examined further upon the team’s return from Adelaide.

Brisbane Heat also confirmed that Shaheen will not participate in tomorrow’s match against the Adelaide Strikers.

It is worth noting that Shaheen Afridi sustained the knee injury during the match against Adelaide Strikers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, reports say that ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not willing to take any risks regarding the fitness of its star pacer.

Shaheen Afridi is likely to return to Pakistan on Wednesday. A rehabilitation program will be arranged for him at the National Cricket Academy.

