Cummins, Hazlewood set to be included in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Tim David is the other concern ahead of the tournament after picking up a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the BBL

ADELAIDE (Web Desk) - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are all set to be named in Australia's provisional T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns, with Cummins to have another scan on his back in four weeks before a final call is made on whether he plays in the tournament.

David has been ruled out of the rest of the BBL with Hobart Hurricanes after picking up grade two right hamstring strain on Boxing Day but his recovery timeline gives him a good chance of being fit for the World Cup which begins in early February.

Cummins has played just one international match since suffering a lumbar stress injury in his back in July. He returned for the Adelaide Test against England off a shortened preparation and bowled superbly, but was immediately withdrawn from the remainder of the series with Australia not willing to take any further risks.

Coach Andrew McDonald said Australia would name him in a 15-man squad that is due before the ICC deadline on January 2, but a decision on his availability would be determined closer to the event. Cummins has not played a T20I since the previous World Cup in the Caribbean.

"Pat will have a scan, I think in another four weeks, so that'll give us the information then on where he's at for the World Cup," McDonald said. "He'll be named in the squad of 15, and then we'll get that information as to where he's at."

Hazlewood, who bowled superbly in the T20Is against India earlier this season, is likely to be fit despite missing the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries.

"Josh is returning to bowl," McDonald said. "He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes."

David, a crucial part of Australia's middle order, retired hurt in Hurricanes' chase against Perth Scorchers. "I think the timeframe will be kind on TD as well. So he should be available no matter what that injury is," McDonald said earlier on Monday.

Australia's first match of the World Cup is not until February 11 and their first two opponents in the group phase are Ireland and Zimbabwe. They do not face Sri Lanka until February 16 if they needed to give David more time.

The provisional squad could also change based off BBL form or other injuries before having to be locked in closer to the World Cup starting.

Australia will play three T20Is in Pakistan from late January as preparation for the tournament with the schedule meaning those involved will likely miss some or all of the BBL finals.