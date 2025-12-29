U19 tri-nation series: Sameer Minhas and Umer Khan shine as Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ends without result

Pakistan U19 posted 354 for seven against Zimbabwe U19 with centuries from Sameer Minhas and Umer Khan, but rain forced the tri-nation series match in Harare to end with no result.

HARARE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Under 19 today produced a dominant batting display against Zimbabwe Under 19 in the third match of the Tri-nation Series 2025-26, but persistent rain ensured the contest ended with no result.

The match was played at Prince Edward School, Harare, where Pakistan posted a formidable total before weather conditions brought proceedings to an early close.

Match called off due to rain



Pakistan U19 made 354-7 before rain interrupted, with no play possible in the second innings.



Match scorecard: https://t.co/9qokWguLW4#PAKvZIM | #PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/y0lUvVwz1i — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2025

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe opted to field, a decision that quickly backfired as Pakistan’s top order seized control of the innings. Sameer Minhas delivered a commanding knock, scoring 142 off 108 balls, striking 17 fours and four sixes at an impressive strike rate of 131.48. He was well supported by Umer Khan, who registered a fluent 121 from 112 deliveries, including 12 fours and two sixes.

Dominant partnership

The pair stitched together a decisive partnership that laid the foundation for Pakistan’s imposing total. Their stand propelled Pakistan beyond the 300-run mark, leaving the Zimbabwean bowlers struggling for control during the middle overs.

Centuries from Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan power Pakistan U19 to 354-7 in 50 overs #PakistanFutureStars | #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/YVxIormTTD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2025

Huzaifa Ahsan added valuable momentum in the latter stages with a brisk 54 off 53 balls, ensuring Pakistan maintained a strong scoring rate throughout the innings. Pakistan eventually finished on 354 for seven in their allotted 50 overs, scoring at 7.08 runs per over.

Zimbabwe’s bowling effort

Despite the heavy total, Zimbabwe’s bowlers found some success. Kilty Makarawu was the most effective, claiming three wickets for 53 runs in nine overs. Parash Makarawu picked up two wickets, while Benny Muzarabani and Bruce Mufaro claimed one wicket each.

Zimbabwe were set a challenging target of 355 to win, but rain intervened before the start of the second innings. With no further play possible, the umpires were forced to abandon the match, resulting in no result being declared.

The fixture was part of the Pakistan Under 19, Afghanistan Under 19 and Zimbabwe Under 19 Tri-nation Series 2025–26.