Shan Masood breaks Inzamamul Haq's record for fastest double century

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Shan Masood, has broken the long-standing record set by legendary former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, achieving the fastest-ever first-class double century in Pakistan's cricket history.

Masood, representing SNGPL, scored a double century off just 177 balls against Sahir Associates during a match of the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2025-26 in Karachi.

This remarkable achievement surpasses Inzamam-ul-Haq’s previous record, who had scored a double century in 188 balls during a first-class tour match against Oxford and Cambridge Universities in 1992.

Masood’s double century is also the fastest ever recorded on Pakistani soil, surpassing the previous record of 2006 when Virender Sehwag scored a double century in 182 balls during a Test match in Lahore.

This achievement further solidifies Shan Masood’s reputation as one of Pakistan’s finest batsmen in recent years.

