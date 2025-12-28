PCB names Wasim Akram PSL 11 brand ambassador

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said that the board is considering starting PSL 11 on March 23 instead of March 26

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former national team captain Wasim Akram as the brand ambassador of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said that the board is considering starting PSL 11 on March 23 instead of March 26; however, no final decision has been made yet in this regard.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Multan Sultans will be operated by the PCB itself this year, and the auction of Multan Sultans will be held after the conclusion of the PSL. He added that efforts are being made to improve cricket in the country.

He further said that the bidding for PSL teams will take place on January 8 in Islamabad, and a decision to start the PSL from March 23 will be made in consultation with all franchises.

