PCB announces squad for Sri Lanka T20 series, Shadab Khan makes comeback

Salman Ali Agha has been appointed captain of the Pakistan T20 side for the Sri Lanka tour.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member national squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, with all-rounder Shadab Khan returning to the team after recovering from shoulder surgery.

According to a PCB press release, Salman Ali Agha has been appointed captain of the Pakistan T20 side for the Sri Lanka tour. Wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Muhammad Nafi has earned his maiden call-up to the T20 squad, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The squad includes Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Muhammad Nafi, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

The Pakistan team will depart for Sri Lanka in phases on January 4 and 5, 2026. All three T20Is will be played at Dambulla, with matches scheduled for January 7, 9 and 11. The series is expected to play a key role in shaping Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

PCB has also announced the team management for the series. Naveed Akram Cheema will serve as team manager, Mike Hesson as head coach (white-ball), Ashley Noffke as bowling coach, Muhammad Hanif Malik as batting coach and Shane McDermott as fielding coach.

The support staff includes Cliff Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (team analyst) and Syed Naeem Ahmed (media manager).

