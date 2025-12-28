Australia's Head backs struggling opening partner Weatherald

Weatherald made his debut in the opening Test against England in Perth, the latest in a flurry of players looking to fill the giant hole left by David Warner calling it quits two years ago

MELBOURNE (AFP) – Australia's Travis Head on Sunday backed under-pressure opening partner Jake Weatherald to come good after an "extremely tough" start to his Test career in a wild Ashes series.

Weatherald made his debut in the opening Test against England in Perth, the latest in a flurry of players looking to fill the giant hole left by David Warner calling it quits two years ago.

None have managed to cement the spot, with Weatherald the latest to struggle.

The aggressive left-hander has scored 146 runs at 20.85 across eight innings so far, with almost half of that courtesy of his 72 at the second Test in Brisbane.

With the likes of Matt Renshaw and Sam Konstas waiting in the wings, he needs a big score at the final Test in Sydney this week to extend his tenure.

"International cricket is extremely tough," Head told Australian media in Melbourne after they lost the fourth Test by four wickets.

"The wickets have been challenging across the board the last few years, that's well documented.

"It's not an excuse and I think he's a good enough cricketer for international cricket and I think he showed a lot of glimpses over his first four Tests."

Weatherald is not the only Australian batsman under scrutiny with Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne also short of runs.

Head was promoted to opener in the second innings at Perth when Usman Khawaja was sidelined with back spasms and has kept the position, cracking two centuries.

He said he was content to stay there for the time being.

"I see myself as this team's opening batter for the series and then we've got a long gap to piece the puzzles together for where the team wants to go," he said.

"I've felt good at the top, I feel like I've been batting well."

After the final Ashes match in Sydney, Australia's next Test series is not until the middle of 2026, when they host Bangladesh.