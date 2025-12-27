Australia all out for 132, England to chase 175 for victory

Australia were bowled out for 132 in their second innings, setting England a target of 175. Carse (4-34) and Stokes (3-24) led the attack, as Australia lost their last four wickets for 34 runs.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia were bowled out for 132 in their second innings before tea on day two of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, setting England a target of 175 runs for victory.

Australia lost their last four wickets for 34 runs after resuming on 98 for six after lunch on a glorious afternoon.

Brydon Carse led England's bowling with 4-34, while skipper Ben Stokes took 3-24.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson came off injured with a left hamstring strain in a major blow for England's hopes of winning a first test in Australia in 15 years. Atkinson had removed nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind for six in the sixth over of the morning.

Carse and Josh Tongue, who took 5-45 in the first innings, grabbed two wickets apiece in the morning session as Australia collapsed in a 4-27 burst.

Carse captured the key wicket of Travis Head, bowling the opener for 46, before having wicketkeeper Alex Carey caught in the slips for four.

Tongue had number three Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips for eight and number five Usman Khawaja caught for a duck with a miscued pull-shot to fine leg.