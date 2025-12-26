MCG sets new all-time cricket attendance record amid Ashes series

The Boxing Day Test at MCG saw a record 94,199 fans. Australia scored 152, and England was bowled out for 110. The crowd surpassed the 2015 World Cup final's attendance

(Dunya News) – The first day of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saw a historic turnout, setting a new record for the largest crowd at a cricket match in the venue's history.

According to Cricket Australia, the attendance on Day 1 reached an astounding 94,199 fans, surpassing the previous record set during the 2015 ICC World Cup final, which attracted 93,013 spectators.

In an official statement, Cricket Australia shared the milestone, saying, "Highest recorded crowd from a cricket match at the MCG – exceeding the crowd of 93,013 at the 2015 World Cup."

Despite the impressive turnout, the on-field action was dominated by the bowlers. Australia, after winning the toss and batting first, managed to score just 152 runs before being dismissed. In reply, England's batting lineup faltered, with the entire team bowled out for just 110 runs.

