Abrar Ahmad withdraws from Bangladesh Premier League

Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmad will miss BPL 12 after his name was mistakenly added to the auction list without permission. Chattogram Royals replaced him with another player and informed the BCB.

(Web Desk) – Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmad will not be participating in the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), following a mix-up with his auction listing.

Reports said Abrar was initially selected by Chattogram Royals for the tournament. However, his name was mistakenly included in the auction list without his permission.

When the franchise contacted him for confirmation, Abrar clarified that he had not authorised his name to be added for the auction.

As a result, the Royals decided to replace him with another player and promptly informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of the situation.

