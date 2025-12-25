Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record with fastest 16,000 runs

Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batter to 16,000 List A runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, as he brought up the milestone in his 330th List A innings, taking 61 fewer innings than Tendulkar

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Virat Kohli has added another historic chapter to his glittering career, becoming the fastest batter to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket and eclipsing a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar.

The landmark came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Delhi and Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, where Kohli produced a commanding century. The India star brought up the milestone in his 330th List A innings, taking 61 fewer innings than Tendulkar, who had reached the mark in 391 innings.

Kohli’s knock against Andhra was a fluent 131, his 58th List A century, and it proved decisive as Delhi successfully chased down a 299-run target with six wickets to spare. With the innings, Kohli also reinforced his unique record of being the fastest player to every 1,000-run milestone in List A cricket from 10,000 onwards.

The updated list of the fastest batters to 16,000 List A runs now features some of the game’s most revered names. Kohli sits at the top with 330 innings, followed by Tendulkar (391), West Indies great Gordon Greenidge (422), Australia’s Ricky Ponting (430) and England legend Graham Gooch (435). The list also includes Sir Vivian Richards among the elite group to have crossed the mark.

While Kohli was rewriting record books in Bengaluru, another former India captain delivered a headline-making performance in Group D of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rohit Sharma produced a breathtaking 155 for Mumbai against Sikkim, underlining his dominance in the format.

Rohit’s 155 came off just 94 balls and was laced with 18 fours and nine sixes. His explosive innings powered Mumbai to a comfortable chase of a 237-run target, which they completed with eight wickets down and 117 balls to spare.

The knock also carried significant statistical weight. Rohit drew level with former Australia opener David Warner for the most 150-plus scores in List A cricket, with both batters now boasting nine such innings.