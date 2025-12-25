Key players to return as PCB prepares to announce T20 squad for Sri Lanka tour

PCB is set to announce Pakistan's T20 squad for the Sri Lanka tour. Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf are expected to return, with Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal also in contention. Matches are in January

(Web Desk) – Key players are expected to make their return as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) prepares to announce the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The selection process for the T20 series in Sri Lanka is currently underway with the selectors holding consultations.

Reports suggest that all-rounder Shadab Khan is set to make a return to the team, while fast bowler Haris Rauf is also under consideration for inclusion. Rauf had been dropped for the series against South Africa and the Tri-Series, but now appears to be in contention once again.

There is also a possibility that young cricketer Maaz Sadaqat and fast bowler Ahmed Daniyal could be included in the squad.

The three T20 matches in Sri Lanka will take place on January 7, 9, and 11. Additionally, the deadline for submitting the preliminary squad for the ICC T20 World Cup is January 7.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

