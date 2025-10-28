Babar Azam poised to surpass Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in T20I

Babar Azam needs 9 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma and become the leading run-scorer in T20 International cricket history.

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has a golden opportunity to set a new world record in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Babar is on the verge of breaking former Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s world record for the most runs in T20 International matches.

He needs only 9 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma’s tally.

Rohit currently tops the chart with 4,231 runs in 151 innings, while 31-year-old Babar Azam is right behind him with 4,223 runs at an average of 39.83 in 121 innings.

India’s Virat Kohli ranks third with 4,188 runs in 117 innings.

It is worth mentioning that apart from these three players, no other batter has yet crossed the 4,000-run milestone in T20 International cricket.

