Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani batter to cross 3000 runs in WTC

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam crossed an important milestone in the World Test Championship during the first Test match against South Africa.

Azam completed his 3000 runs in the World Test Championship, thus becoming the first Pakistani and the eighth batsman overall to achieve this feat.

Babar Azam crossed this milestone in his 37th Test match, so far he has scored 18 half-centuries and 8 centuries in the championship.

Apart from Babar Azam, the players who have scored more than 3000 runs include three English batsmen Zach Crawley (3041), Ben Stokes (3616) and Joe Root (6080), who is also the highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship.

The list also includes four Australian batsmen, including Steve Smith (4278), Marnus Labuschagne (4225), Travis Head (3300) and Usman Khawaja (3288).

This remarkable achievement by Babar Azam is a proud moment for Pakistani cricket fans, who have once again proven that he is one of the best batsmen in the world.