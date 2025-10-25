'There's been quite a bit of change' - Williamson rejoins New Zealand

Kane Williamson acknowledges that his life priorities have shifted as he prepares to play for his country for the first time since the Champions Trophy final in March.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (Web Desk) - Kane Williamson says he remains committed to playing for New Zealand, and has half an eye on the next ODI World Cup in 2027, but acknowledges that his life priorities have shifted as he prepares to play for his country for the first time since the Champions Trophy final in March.

Williamson, 35, was not considered for last week's three-match T20I series against England, as he was recovering from an unspecified medical issue. However, he is back with the squad for the ODI leg of England's visit, which gets underway at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

"It's nice to be back amongst the group," Williamson told NZC, after linking up with a squad that is now coached by Rob Walter, following Gary Stead's departure in the off-season. "There's been quite a bit of change since the last time I was here, so it's nice to meet the new coach and some new players as well. And I'm looking forward to the start of the series."

Williamson spent much of New Zealand's winter in England, on an extended contract with Hundred-franchise London Spirit that included a multi-format stint with Middlesex. As one of a group of senior players on a casual contract with NZC, he missed New Zealand's tour of Zimbabwe in order to fulfil that deal, and also made himself unavailable for this month's early-season T20Is against Australia.

However, Williamson reiterated his commitment to international cricket, while also acknowledging that his involvement with New Zealand's squads could not simply be a case of him doing all the picking and choosing.

"It's just an ongoing communication with New Zealand Cricket and with Rob, and I'm grateful for that," he said. "It's a lot about the balance, with family and time away, but also the delicate balance of being a part of this team that I've really loved and enjoyed for such a long period of time.

"Your life situation changes, as mine has, and I'm incredibly grateful as well for that," he added. "With three young children, the balance between where you spend your time and [who] give your attention [to] is really important to me. Still being able to play for New Zealand, and play the sport that I love at the highest level, is great, but the balance is the most important thing for me.

"I still love the game. I still have a strong desire to get better and train hard, and offer whatever I can for the team. It's been a huge part of my life for 15-plus years, we've been through a lot as a group, and a number of transitions. But I've just loved playing with a bunch of people that are really committed to each other, and to the team."

New Zealand's run to the Champions Trophy final was a continuation of their strong showing in ICC events during Williamson's career. When asked what ambitions he still harboured, he acknowledged the 2027 ODI World Cup - scheduled for Southern Africa in 24 months' time - remained "at the back of my mind".

"There's always other things," he added. "Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well. So it's a little bit about what I want, and little bit more about what the team wants, and where it's going, and what we're buying into.

"We'll keep those lines of communication open to make sure that we're focused and clear on what it looks like," he added. "I'm respectful of the fact that this is a team and a special place, and that they're always trying to build towards something. For me, in this phase of my career, if I'm there and able to add to it, then brilliant."

