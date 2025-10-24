Two new teams to join PSL, bidding process to begin in Nov: Salman Naseer

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Super League CEO Salman Naseer has announced that two new teams will be added in PSL Eleven.

Speaking on 'Dunya Podcast', Salman Naseer said that the process of selling the new franchise teams will begin in November, and tough competition is expected among bidders.

He noted that the first edition of the PSL was held in 2016, with the core objective of bringing international cricket back to Pakistan and making Pakistan’s cricket self-sustaining.

The CEO added that stakeholders have stood by the PSL since day one, showing confidence even during difficult times, and everyone worked together to make the league a success.

Salman Naseer further mentioned that the valuation of the PSL is currently underway, but the process has been delayed due to pending data from franchise owners. He expressed hope that the valuation report will be completed by the end of October.

