PSL franchise Multan Sultans suspended for violating agreement

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans for violating the agreement.

According to sources, the PCB “formally issued a notice to the franchise for violating contractual terms.”

After fulfilling all legal requirements, the PCB sent the suspension notice, which also includes a warning of possible contract termination, said sources.

They revealed that the suspension was primarily due to “franchise owner Ali Tareen’s repeated interviews against the PCB and PSL management.”

These interviews allegedly damaged the reputation of the PSL, prompting the board to take strict action, they added.

“There is also a possibility of further legal action regarding the matter,” they concluded.