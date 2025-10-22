Rabada heroics put South Africa in command of second Test

Number 11 batsman Kagiso Rabada joined hands with fellow bowler Senuran Muthusamy and put on 98 runs for the last wicket to help South Africa take commanding lead over Pakistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – South Africa turned the tables on Pakistan when they took vital 71-run first innings lead over Pakistan on the third day of the second Test here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan dropped catches that allowed South Africa to reach 404 in their first innings.

They were precariously placed at 285 for 8 at lunch and Pakistan looked set to dismiss the side within 333. But number 11 batsman Kagiso Rabada joined hands with fellow bowler Senuran Muthusamy and put on 98 runs for the last wicket stand to help Proteas take commanding lead over Pakistan.

Rabada scored 71 runs off 61 balls hitting four fours and as many sixes. Muthusamy contributed 89 laced with eight boundaries.Captain Aiden Markram with 32, Tony de Zorzi with 55 and Keshav Maharaj with 30 were other prominent scorers.

Debutant Asif Afridi took six wickets conceding 79 runs. He became only the second left-arm spinner from Pakistan to take five wickets on debut.

South Africa were 285 for eight at lunch – 48 adrift – after resuming their innings at 185 for four.

On the fourth ball of the day, Kyle Verreynne was caught by Mohammad Rizwan off Asif for 10. Defiant Tristan Stubbs departed next for 76, followed by Simon Harmer for two.

Pakistan were dismissed in their first innings for 333 on day two. Skipper Shan Masood was the top scorer with 87, who was supported by Saud Shakeel with 66, Salman Ali Agha with 45 and Abdullah Shafiq with 57. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets conceding 102 runs.

Pakistan look to clean sweep the two-match ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 after defeating South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test at Lahore. The defeat ended a 10-match winning streak for the visitors.