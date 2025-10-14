South Africa need 226 more to win first test against Pakistan as day 3 ends

LAHORE (Dunya News) – South Africa have scored 51 runs and lost two wickets at the end of day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan.

Chasing target of 277 runs, Proteas' Wiaan Mulder and Aiden Markram were dismissed by Noman Ali who was also the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan in the first innings.

Pakistan, meanwhile, dismissed for 167 runs in their second innings giving South Africa target of 277 runs.

Pakistan's second innings was wrapped up within half an hour after tea break on the third day of the Test as, like top order, the lower order batting flopped.

Top top order failed to amass a big total as half the side returned to pavilion for 150 in the second innings at tea break.

Having a healthy 109-run first lead, Pakistan’s first innings stars opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Shan Masood were dismissed cheaply. Imam was stumped for a duck on the second ball he faced while Shan was removed for seven.

Abdullah Shafiq showed some grit but failed to capitalise on an initial hard work and was out for 41. Experienced Babar Azam was again dismissed for 42 after a good start. Saud Shakeel was caught in the deep at the stroke of tea break for 38.

Pakistan have 259 runs lead over South Africa.

In the morning session, spinners put Pakistan in command the tourists were bowled out for 269 runs in their first innings – giving hosts a lead of 109 runs.

No seamer could take a wicket as spinners Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha shred the scalps. Noman grabbed six wickets and Sajid three.

South Africa resumed their first innings at 216 for six and lost the remaining four wickets adding 53 to the total.

Pakistani spinners continued to dominate in the morning session as South Africa lost two wickets for 257. Tony de Zorzi tried to reduce the deficit, scoring 104 runs before he was removed by Noman Ali.

Earlier, spinner Sajid Khan got early breakthrough by removing Senuran Muthusamy for 11 runs.

On day two, spinners also dominated on the second day’s play of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, as the visitors are still trailing by 162 runs with four first-innings wickets in hand at the close of play.

South Africa, in reply to Pakistan’s 378 all out, lost captain and opening batter Aiden Markram in the 12th over for 20, caught behind off the bowling of Noman Ali. Wiaan Mulder was the next batter to return to the pavilion, also caught behind off the left-arm spinner.

At two for 80 in 24.5 overs, Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi stitched a 94-run partnership for the third wicket before Rickelton (71, 137b, 9x4s, 2x6s) fell to Salman Ali Agha with 174 runs on the board. Following his dismissal, the tourists lost three wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 200 for six in 60.3 overs, with Noman taking four wickets.

At stumps, South Africa were 216 for six in 67 overs, with de Zorzi unbeaten on 81 off 140 balls, laced with nine fours and a six.